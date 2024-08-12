Congressman Ken Calvert Faces Ethics Complaint Over Undisclosed Properties

Watchdog group Citizens United has filed an ethics complaint against Congressman Ken Calvert, alleging he failed to disclose Riverside County properties near taxpayer-funded transportation projects he helped secure. The complaint accuses Calvert of breaking federal law by omitting real estate holdings from financial reports and blurring lines between his official duties and personal business. A Calvert campaign spokesperson dismissed the complaint as politically motivated by a Super PAC backing his opponent. Calvert, representing part of Riverside County, is in a challenging re-election battle in a swing district.