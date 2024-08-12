Business, Finance & Tech
Major Changes in Real Estate Agent Compensation Take Effect August 17
Starting August 17, new rules will transform real estate agent payment structures as part of a $418 million settlement by the National Association of Realtors. Previously, home sellers paid a 5-6% commission. Now, buyers' agents must disclose their compensation upfront and secure a written agreement with buyers before property tours. This aims to make buyers aware of their responsibility to cover realtor costs if the seller does not.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 12, 2024
realestateagentcompensationNationalAssociationofRealtors418millionsettlementcommissionchangesbuyersagentswrittenagreement
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...