Desert Living Now
Expert Shares Doctor-Approved Home Remedies to Improve Health and Save Costs
Mark Johnson, an author and consumer health specialist, discusses his book on trusted home remedies, emphasizing the importance of using only physician-backed treatments. With over 145 conditions covered, Johnson's guide helps consumers save on healthcare costs by addressing symptoms early. He highlights the benefits of remedies like red yeast rice for cholesterol management, offering practical advice for those looking to avoid prescription drugs.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 13, 2024
Mark Johnsonhome remediesphysicianbacked treatmentshealth savingscholesterol managementred yeast riceconsumer healthMayo ClinicAmazon health book
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...