Manny the Movie Guy
Bernadette Peters Talks About "High Desert," Shooting in the Valley
It was such an honor and pleasure to talk to Bernadette Peters. The icon is starring in Apple TV+’s "High Desert" as Patricia Arquette’s mysterious mom. I spent some time with the actress to talk about her interest in joining the cast, her character, and shooting in the desert. The first four episodes of "High Desert" is now out on Apple TV+.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
