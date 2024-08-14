Water Wise Wednesday
Coachella Valley Water District Expands Non-Potable Water Project to Protect Local Aquifer
The Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) is expanding its non-potable water system with an 8.5-mile pipeline project, currently under construction on Frank Sinatra Drive in Palm Desert. The project aims to connect more customers to the district's non-potable water system, which uses recycled and canal water for outdoor irrigation, helping to preserve the region's groundwater resources.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
