Local & Community
Riverside County Program Awards High School Diplomas to Veterans Who Served Abroad
The Riverside County Office of Education is honoring veterans of foreign wars who left high school to serve their country by offering them diplomas. The program, which includes service members from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, has already awarded diplomas to 378 local veterans. The initiative aims to recognize the sacrifices these men and women made in service to the nation.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
Riverside Countyveteranshigh school diplomasWorld War IIKorean WarVietnam Wareducationmilitary servicerecognition
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...