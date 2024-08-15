June, 20th, 2024

The Firebirds' special coverage features a packed event at Acrisure Arena, with discussions about the team's journey, including key players and management insights. Troy Bode, the vice president of hockey operations, reflects on the team's progress and the importance of their roster moves. Broadcaster Evan Pivnick shares his excitement about covering the Calder Cup finals and the challenges of sports broadcasting. The evening will also feature musical performances, including a national anthem by Rock Monahan. Additionally, there are local community updates and requests for services in the area.