Weather
Rancho Mirage Set for Slight Humidity Increase This Weekend
Rancho Mirage and surrounding areas are enjoying sunny skies and dry weather today, with a high of 112°F. However, slight humidity is expected to return over the weekend due to a heat dome and a low-pressure system bringing onshore flow. Temperatures will remain in the low 110s, with overnight lows in the 80s.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 15, 2024
Rancho Mirageweather updatehigh temperatureshumidity increaseheat domelowpressure systemweekend forecast
