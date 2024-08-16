CV Link Nears Completion, Final Sections to Open by Year's End

News

After over a decade of planning, the CV Link is nearing completion. This alternate transportation route, designed for pedestrians, cyclists, and electric vehicles, runs parallel to Highway 111 and connects eight cities in the Coachella Valley. While some sections have been open since 2018, with construction starting in 2017, the final segments, including new stretches in the East Valley, are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

August 16, 2024

