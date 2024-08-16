Local & Community
Palm Springs Surf Club Tests Wave Pool; Reopening Date Still Unset
The Palm Springs Surf Club is currently testing its wave pool after it ceased operation in April. The owners have announced on social media that they are working to resolve the issues and make progress with the wave testing. While no reopening date has been set for the wave pool, other park amenities such as the river and restaurant remain open. Additionally, new manmade wave pools are under construction at Desert Willow and Thermal.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 16, 2024
