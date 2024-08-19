CA, US & World
Blinken Announces Israel's Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal, Urges Hamas to Follow Suit
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has revealed that Israel has agreed to a ceasefire and hostage release proposal regarding Gaza. Blinken is now pressing Hamas to accept the same terms. This announcement followed his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Details of the proposal remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, Iran continues to threaten retaliation against Israel in response to an assassination on its territory.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 19, 2024
Antony BlinkenIsraelceasefirehostage releaseGazaHamasBenjamin NetanyahuIranretaliation
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...