T-Mobile to Pay $60 Million Settlement Over Data Breach Violations
T-Mobile has agreed to a $60 million settlement, the largest ever imposed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, over alleged data breach violations. The breaches occurred following T-Mobile's $26 billion merger with Sprint in 2020, violating a national security agreement. A T-Mobile spokesperson attributed the incident to technical issues during the post-merger integration, noting that customer information was not affected.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 19, 2024
