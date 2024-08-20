CA, US & World
Democratic National Convention Kicks Off with Tribute to Biden and Harris
The Democratic National Convention opened with a tribute to President Joe Biden as he officially passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden's final speech highlighted his 50 years of public service and addressed speculation about his departure from the presidential race. The night featured heartfelt tributes to Biden's legacy, with a surprise appearance from Harris. Tonight's headliners include former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 20, 2024
Democratic National ConventionJoe BidenKamala HarrisBarack ObamaMichelle ObamatributeChicago
