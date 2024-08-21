Desert Living Now
Gear Up for Back-to-School Success with Lifestyle Expert Marissa Brahney
On today's edition of Living, lifestyle expert Marissa Brahney shares her top picks for back-to-school essentials. From trendy sneakers at Famous Footwear to nutritious Quest protein snacks, innovative tech like the HP Omni Book X AI PC, and Secret's whole body deodorant, Marissa has you covered to ensure a successful start to the academic year.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 21, 2024
backtoschoolMarissa Bradylifestyle expertFamous FootwearQuest protein chipsHP Omni Book X AI PCSecret whole body deodorantschool essentialsstudent successschool gadgets
