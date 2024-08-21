Entertainment Report
Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce from Ben Affleck After Two Years of Marriage
Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. Court documents show Lopez filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing April 26, 2024, as the separation date. The couple, who rekindled their relationship after 17 years apart, had married in July 2022 but did not have a prenuptial agreement. They were previously engaged in the early 2000s before breaking up.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 21, 2024
