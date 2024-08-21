CA, US & World
U.S. Job Growth Estimates Revised Downward by 818,000 Positions, Largest Adjustment Since 2009
Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals that U.S. job growth over the past year was significantly weaker than initially reported, with 818,000 fewer jobs in March than previously estimated. This represents the largest down revision since 2009, indicating that the labor market was not as robust as initially thought. Despite this, job growth remains strong. The estimates released are preliminary and will be finalized in February 2025.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 21, 2024
US job growthBureau of Labor Statisticsjob revisionslabor marketdown revisionpreliminary estimatesFebruary 2025
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...