Clear Skies and Slightly Cooler Temps Expected Over the Coachella Valley

The Coachella Valley is enjoying clear skies today, with temperatures slightly below normal. Highs will range from 104 to 108 degrees, cooling slightly by the weekend. Winds will pick up in the late afternoon, particularly in wind-prone areas. The weekend promises drier air and cooler temperatures, with highs around 101 degrees on Saturday.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 22, 2024

