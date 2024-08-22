Weather
Clear Skies and Slightly Cooler Temps Expected Over the Coachella Valley
The Coachella Valley is enjoying clear skies today, with temperatures slightly below normal. Highs will range from 104 to 108 degrees, cooling slightly by the weekend. Winds will pick up in the late afternoon, particularly in wind-prone areas. The weekend promises drier air and cooler temperatures, with highs around 101 degrees on Saturday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 22, 2024
Coachella Valleyweatherclear skiescooler temperatureswindweekend forecastdry air
