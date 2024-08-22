NOW

Meet Gelato: Animal Samaritans' Adorable Pet of the Week

Valerie Katz from Animal Samaritans introduced Gelato, an 11-week-old puppy, as the Pet of the Week. Gelato, a playful and sweet little mix, will be available for adoption at the Dogust Birthday Bash this Saturday at The Rowan. The event will feature other adoptable dogs, food, wine, and prizes, all benefiting Animal Samaritans.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 22, 2024

