Local & Community
Meet Gelato: Animal Samaritans' Adorable Pet of the Week
Valerie Katz from Animal Samaritans introduced Gelato, an 11-week-old puppy, as the Pet of the Week. Gelato, a playful and sweet little mix, will be available for adoption at the Dogust Birthday Bash this Saturday at The Rowan. The event will feature other adoptable dogs, food, wine, and prizes, all benefiting Animal Samaritans.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 22, 2024
Pet of the WeekGelatoAnimal Samarita
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...