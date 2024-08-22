NOW

Local & Community

The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens to Hold Job Fair on August 24th

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is hosting a job fair this Saturday, August 24th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are looking to fill 60 positions, including part-time, full-time, and seasonal roles in animal care, catering, guest services, and food services. For those interested in a fulfilling job with benefits, visit livingdesert.org for more information

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 22, 2024

The Living Desertjob fairzooemployment opportunitiesanimal careguest servicesAugust 24th
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...