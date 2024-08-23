Server Of The Week
Palm Springs Server Frankie of Smokin Burgers Wins $1,000 in "Server of the Week" Surprise
Frankie, a server at Smoking Burgers and Lounge in Palm Springs, was surprised with $1,000 as the "Server of the Week" by Toyota of the Desert, Honda of the Desert, and NBC Palm Springs. Frankie, who returned to the restaurant after a decade, expressed gratitude and plans to use the prize money for rent. The award highlights Frankie’s outstanding service and dedication.
August 23, 2024
