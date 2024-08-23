Local & Community
Palm Springs Unified School District Distributes Shoes to Students in Need
The Foundation for Palm Springs Unified School District provided hundreds of pairs of shoes to economically disadvantaged students as they returned to school. The initiative aims to help students with essentials like tennis shoes, with more distribution dates to follow. Students are excited about their new shoes and how they’ll use them for activities like soccer and tag.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 23, 2024
