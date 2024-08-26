Local & Community
College of the Desert Introduces AI Chatbot to Support Students
College of the Desert has launched a new AI chatbot named Rodney, designed to assist students by providing instant resources and alerts. The chatbot, integrated with text messaging, helps connect students with the appropriate resources based on their responses. Students have expressed support for the platform, citing its ease of use and potential to offer timely help during academic or mental health challenges.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 26, 2024
