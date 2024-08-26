CA, US & World
Earthquake Alert System Expands to Nevada for Early Quake Warnings
Nevada is set to join California, Oregon, and Washington in using an emergency alert system that notifies cell phone users of earthquakes before they occur. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory, equipped with 300 seismic monitors, will provide real-time data to send alerts, offering crucial seconds of warning. The system, which recently gave Southern California residents a 12-second warning, could be life-saving during major quakes.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 26, 2024
Nevadaearthquake alert systemseismic monitorsearly warningemergency alertearthquake detectionNevada Seismological Laboratory
