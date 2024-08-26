NOW

Earthquake Alert System Expands to Nevada for Early Quake Warnings

Nevada is set to join California, Oregon, and Washington in using an emergency alert system that notifies cell phone users of earthquakes before they occur. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory, equipped with 300 seismic monitors, will provide real-time data to send alerts, offering crucial seconds of warning. The system, which recently gave Southern California residents a 12-second warning, could be life-saving during major quakes.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 26, 2024

Nevadaearthquake alert systemseismic monitorsearly warningemergency alertearthquake detectionNevada Seismological Laboratory
