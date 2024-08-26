Weather
Hot and Sunny Week Ahead for the Coachella Valley with a Slight Humidity Increase
The Coachella Valley will experience a return to normal temperatures this week, reaching up to 111°F on Tuesday. Clear skies will dominate, with only a slight increase in humidity expected starting Thursday. Temperatures will peak midweek before slightly easing, with no rain forecasted.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 26, 2024
Coachella Valleyweather forecasthigh temperaturesclear skieshumidityPalm SpringsAugust weather
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...