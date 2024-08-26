Local & Community
Palm Springs City Council Plans Relocation of Forever Marilyn Statue
The Palm Springs City Council has decided to move the Forever Marilyn statue, sparking criticism from local resident Mark Joe Douglas, who is related to the statue's sculptor, John Seward Johnson II. Douglas argues that the statue, which was meant to celebrate Marilyn Monroe and attract tourists, should remain in its current location. A settlement has been reached regarding the relocation, with further details on the new location and timeline to be announced later.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 26, 2024
Forever MarilynPalm Springs City Councilstatue relocationJohn Seward Johnson IIMark Joe DouglasMarilyn Monroetourism
