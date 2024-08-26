CA, US & World
Police Clear Camp Resolution as Homeless Advocacy Lease Expires
This morning, law enforcement was called to clear Camp Resolution after residents refused to vacate following the expiration of the homeless advocacy group's lease. Some individuals blocked access with barbed wire and propane tanks, leading to a police and fire crew intervention. Several people were removed from the encampment in handcuffs. Today marked the final deadline for residents to move out.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 26, 2024
Camp Resolutionhomeless advocacylease expirationlaw enforcementevictionbarbed wireCoachella Valley
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...