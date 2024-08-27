Business, Finance & Tech
Care.com Agrees to $8.5 Million Settlement Over Alleged Deceptive Practices
The Federal Trade Commission announced that Care.com will pay $8.5 million to settle claims of unlawful practices. The site, which connects users with caregivers and other services, was accused of misleading job seekers and consumers through deceptive subscription practices. The settlement includes refunds for affected customers and mandates that Care.com provide clear communication about its services and make it easier to cancel subscriptions.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 27, 2024
