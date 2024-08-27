CA, US & World
Detroit Zoo Welcomes First Baby Gorilla in 96 Years, Public Invited to Name Her
The Detroit Zoo celebrates the birth of a female baby gorilla, the first in 96 years. Born on August 8th, the unnamed baby is under her mother's care. The zoo has launched online voting to help choose her name, with each vote costing $10. The name with the most votes will be chosen, making this a special moment for the zoo and its supporters.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 27, 2024
Detroit Zoobaby gorillafirst in 96 yearsonline votingname selectionAugust 8thwildlife conservation
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...