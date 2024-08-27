Local & Community
Firebirds Return to Fresh Ice at Berger Foundation Iceplex After Upgrades
The Firebirds have fresh new ice to skate on as the Berger Foundation Iceplex reopened on Saturday following temporary closures for upgrades. The Iceplex was closed from August 11th to 23rd to enhance the skating surface. With the improvements complete, visitors can now enjoy skating while beating the heat.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 27, 2024
FirebirdsBerger Foundation Iceplexfresh iceupgradesreopeningskatingbeat the heat
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...