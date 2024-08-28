CA, US & World
Astronomers Have Spotted Six Rogue Worlds
Astronomers have spotted six rogue worlds using the James Webb space telescope. Rogue worlds are cosmic objects that don’t orbit stars. The celestial bodies are slightly bigger than Jupiter. The mysterious objects are still considered rare in the Milky Way, but the observations are shedding light on stars and planets throughout the universe. The Webb telescope found them in a star-forming nebula, or a cloud of gas and dust, 960 light-years away.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
