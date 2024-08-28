Local & Community
Five Hikers Rescued by Helicopter Near Ladder Canyon Trail in Coachella
Five hikers were rescued today by helicopter near the Ladder Canyon Trail in Coachella. Due to their location, ground crews were unable to reach them, prompting a Rescue 9 helicopter operation. One adult was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
