NOW

Local & Community

Five Hikers Rescued by Helicopter Near Ladder Canyon Trail in Coachella

Five hikers were rescued today by helicopter near the Ladder Canyon Trail in Coachella. Due to their location, ground crews were unable to reach them, prompting a Rescue 9 helicopter operation. One adult was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 28, 2024

hikers rescued CoachellaLadder Canyon Trail rescuehelicopter rescueCal Fire rescuehiking incident CoachellaRescue 9 helicopterminor injuries hiking
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...