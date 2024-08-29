CA, US & World
50 Shelter Pets Flown to New States for Better Adoption Opportunities
This week, 50 shelter pets took off on a special flight to new states in hopes of finding their forever homes. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services partnered with Wings of Rescue to make this trip possible, helping to alleviate overcrowding in local shelters. Staff say the timing couldn't have been better.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 29, 2024
