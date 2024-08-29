CA, US & World
Largest Dam Removal in U.S. History Nears Completion, Restoring Klamath River for Salmon
The largest dam removal project in U.S. history is almost complete, allowing salmon to swim freely in the Klamath River for the first time in over a century. The breaching of the Iron Gate Dam marks a historic moment for the environment, local tribes, and wildlife, as the river is restored to its natural flow, benefiting both salmon and the surrounding ecosystem.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 29, 2024
