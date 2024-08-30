CA, US & World
FDA Raises Age for ID Checks on Tobacco Purchases to 30 in New Rule
The FDA has implemented a new rule requiring retailers to check the ID of anyone under 30 purchasing tobacco products, up from the previous age limit of 27. The rule also restricts tobacco vending machine sales to locations limited to people 21 and older. The change aims to prevent underage access to tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, which are popular among young users.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 30, 2024
FDA tobacco ruleage limit for ID checkstobacco productsecigarettesunderage smoking preventiontobacco vending machines
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...