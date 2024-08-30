Local & Community
Local Company Donates Instruments to Coachella Valley High School After Theft
After $25,000 worth of band equipment was stolen from Coachella Valley High School, a local company, Sunny Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electrical, is stepping up to help. The Indio-based business is donating instruments to ensure the school band is ready for the upcoming football season. The donation will be finalized at the next school board meeting.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 30, 2024
Coachella Valley High Schoolband equipment donationSunny Air Conditioning donationIndio local businessschool band supportCoachella Valley theft recoverycommunity support
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...