Jaguar Issues Warning for I-PACE EVs: Battery Overheating Risk

Jaguar has warned 3,000 I-PACE EV owners about a potential battery overheating issue. Owners are advised to park and charge their vehicles outside and away from buildings. A software update offers a temporary fix, but a permanent solution is still pending.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 2, 2024

