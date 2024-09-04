NOW

Wellness Wednesday

Exploring Plant-Based Proteins with Starkie Sowers from Clark’s Nutrition

On this Wellness Wednesday, Starkie Sowers from Clark’s Nutrition joins us to discuss the benefits of plant-based proteins and conduct a taste test with Mary. From mushroom meatballs to buffalo wings, discover how plant-based options can satisfy your cravings without sacrificing taste. Sponsored by Clark’s Nutrition.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 4, 2024

