Wellness Wednesday
Exploring Plant-Based Proteins with Starkie Sowers from Clark’s Nutrition
On this Wellness Wednesday, Starkie Sowers from Clark’s Nutrition joins us to discuss the benefits of plant-based proteins and conduct a taste test with Mary. From mushroom meatballs to buffalo wings, discover how plant-based options can satisfy your cravings without sacrificing taste. Sponsored by Clark’s Nutrition.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
