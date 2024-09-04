NOW

CA, US & World

More Than 80 Animals Killed, 1 Arrested in Monterey Shooting

One man is in custody after deputies say he killed 80 farm animals early Tuesday morning in Prunedale, California just north of Monetery. Authorities say the suspect began shooting multiple weapons around 3:30 in the morning.. from an area covered in thick vegetation.. and reportedly continued firing hundreds of rounds during a three hour period.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 4, 2024

80 animals killedprunedalemonterey
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...
Firebirds Tickets Presale!
Reserve your seats now!

Use Code MYFIREBIRDS

to access pre-sale tickets