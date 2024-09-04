CA, US & World
More Than 80 Animals Killed, 1 Arrested in Monterey Shooting
One man is in custody after deputies say he killed 80 farm animals early Tuesday morning in Prunedale, California just north of Monetery. Authorities say the suspect began shooting multiple weapons around 3:30 in the morning.. from an area covered in thick vegetation.. and reportedly continued firing hundreds of rounds during a three hour period.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
