Record-Breaking Heat Wave Sweeps Coachella Valley, Temperatures Reach 120 Degrees
A dangerous heat wave is gripping the Coachella Valley, with temperatures hitting 120°F in cities like Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage. An excessive heat warning is in effect through Friday, and experts urge residents to stay hydrated, seek air conditioning, and take precautions. Stay safe!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
