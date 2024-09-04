Local & Community
Riverside County Secures $8.9 Million State Grant for Fiber and Broadband Expansion
Riverside County has been awarded an $8.9 million grant from the California Public Utilities Commission to improve fiber and broadband connections in underserved areas. This is part of a larger effort, with the county receiving over $50 million for broadband improvements to date.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
