Riverside County Secures $8.9 Million State Grant for Fiber and Broadband Expansion

Riverside County has been awarded an $8.9 million grant from the California Public Utilities Commission to improve fiber and broadband connections in underserved areas. This is part of a larger effort, with the county receiving over $50 million for broadband improvements to date.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 4, 2024

