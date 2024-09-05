NOW

Indio Secures $8.9 Million Grant for Fiber and Broadband Expansion

Indio has been awarded an $8.9 million state grant to improve fiber and broadband in underserved areas. The funding, from the California Public Utilities Commission, focuses on enhancing last-mile fiber connections. Out of 484 applications, Indio was one of only five awarded in Riverside County, which has received over $50 million for broadband improvements.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 5, 2024

