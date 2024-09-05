NOW

Justice Department Accuses Russia of Covert Campaign to Influence US Election

The Justice Department claims the Russian government is behind a covert campaign using social media, fake news websites, and political commentators to influence the upcoming US presidential election. Two Kremlin media employees have been indicted, accused of running a $10 million scheme to produce divisive content through a Tennessee-based front company, Tenant Media.

September 5, 2024

