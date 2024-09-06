Local & Community
Desert Best Friends Closet Partners with Riverside County Ahead of Valley's Largest Job Fair
Desert Best Friends Closet and Riverside County Social Services are helping job seekers dress for success ahead of the Coachella Valley's largest job fair. Eligible CalWORKs recipients received professional attire to boost their confidence, transforming their job search experience.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
