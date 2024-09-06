Local & Community

Iconic Riviera Hotel to Replace Margaritaville Resort Name After Ownership Change

Palm Springs’ Margaritaville Resort will return to its original name, the Riviera Hotel, after nearly four years under the Margaritaville brand. The change follows a shift in ownership from Davidson Hospitality Group to IHG Hotels and Resorts, reviving a beloved local icon

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 6, 2024

Margaritaville ResortRiviera HotelPalm Springsname changeDavidson Hospitality GroupIHG Hotels and Resortshotel ownership changePalm Springs historylocal buzz
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...
Firebirds Tickets Presale!
Reserve your seats now!

Use Code MYFIREBIRDS

to access pre-sale tickets