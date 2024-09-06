Local & Community
Iconic Riviera Hotel to Replace Margaritaville Resort Name After Ownership Change
Palm Springs’ Margaritaville Resort will return to its original name, the Riviera Hotel, after nearly four years under the Margaritaville brand. The change follows a shift in ownership from Davidson Hospitality Group to IHG Hotels and Resorts, reviving a beloved local icon
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
