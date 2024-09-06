Entertainment Report
Paula Abdul Pauses Tour for Recovery, 'Beetlejuice' Sequel Returns with Michael Keaton, and a New Abraham Lincoln Documentary
Paula Abdul postpones her 'Straight Up to Canada' tour due to injuries requiring a minor procedure. Meanwhile, Michael Keaton returns in the 'Beetlejuice' sequel, and a new documentary explores the untold history of Abraham Lincoln's personal life. Manny the Movie Guy reviews both in theaters.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
