Smoke Advisory Issued for Coachella Valley Due to Line Fire in San Bernardino National Forest
Smoke advisory is in effect for the Coachella Valley as the Line Fire burns 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest. With 0% containment, evacuation orders are in place and air quality alerts remain until Saturday at 5 p.m.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
