Verizon to Acquire Frontier Communications in $20 Billion Deal to Strengthen Broadband Services
Verizon is set to acquire Frontier Communications for $20 billion, reclaiming network infrastructure in three states sold nearly a decade ago. The deal, aimed at bolstering Verizon's position in the broadband market, is pending shareholder and regulatory approval and is expected to close in about 18 months.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
