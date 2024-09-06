Business, Finance & Tech

Verizon to Acquire Frontier Communications in $20 Billion Deal to Strengthen Broadband Services

Verizon is set to acquire Frontier Communications for $20 billion, reclaiming network infrastructure in three states sold nearly a decade ago. The deal, aimed at bolstering Verizon's position in the broadband market, is pending shareholder and regulatory approval and is expected to close in about 18 months.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 6, 2024

