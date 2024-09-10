Local & Community
Palm Springs Airport Adds Electric Vehicles to Reduce Carbon Footprint
Palm Springs Airport is going green with the addition of eight new electric vehicles, thanks to a $500,000 grant from the FAA. This grant is part of a larger federal initiative to support greener airports across the nation.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 10, 2024
