Harris and Trump Clash in Contentious Presidential Debate
In last night’s heated presidential debate, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump exchanged sharp attacks, covering topics from election results and crowd sizes to abortion rights and the economy. Despite a brief handshake, the civility quickly dissolved as Harris and Trump clashed on key issues.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 11, 2024
