Palm Springs Community Discusses Downtown Parking: Residents and Businesses Share Input
Palm Springs residents and businesses gathered to discuss downtown parking issues, sharing their thoughts on what should stay and what should change. While a recent survey found parking occupancy at 29%, concerns include safety for late workers and better signage. Many locals want to keep free parking, which they feel is integral to the Palm Springs experience.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 11, 2024
